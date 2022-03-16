DC mayor plans new high school, new jail and new jobs with budget windfall

DC Mayor Muriel Bowser presented her 2023 budget to the DC Council Wednesday afternoon.

WASHINGTON — D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had some good news to deliver Wednesday as numerous nonprofits sat eagerly awaiting her 2023 budget proposal. The District's FY2023 budget is $1.3 billion larger than the previous budget -- a 14% increase, partially coming from one-time federal funds.

At a press conference, the mayor announced several of the projects where the surplus would be used.

"We’ve been able to invest in opening a new high school, and an advanced career technical center," Bowser said. "We’ve been able to invest in something we’ve been wanting to invest in a long time -- the sports complex -- and we’ve been able to invest in a new jail."

The $251 million investment in a new DC Jail attached to the current correctional treatment facility would mean the “eventual” closure of the current DC jail, with conditions so concerning to U.S. Marshals that they moved their inmates out last November.

A new high school on MacArthur Boulevard is budgeted for $45 million, with dedicated Districtwide seats.

But for all the budget increases, some nonprofit groups were still anxious to hear critical details, DC SAFE among them. The organization providing emergency shelter for domestic violence survivors asked Bowser's office for $2.5 million in additional funds, citing a spike in demand for their services during the pandemic.

When asked by @ChmnMendelson about whether budget funded split of @dcra, @MayorBowser’s team said yes, but declined to give further details. @wusa9 pic.twitter.com/XOl6CA2b7r — Nathan Baca (@NathanBacaTV) March 16, 2022

"It’s not just about the money," said DC SAFE Shelter Director Michelle Sewell. "Of course, we need the money to make things work. But I think people have to understand what it took to pull things off."

Bowser's office had no specifics, other than to say DC SAFE could be getting some money from a new $7 million pot of funding meant for crime victims. In the meantime, the nonprofit group waits, and Mayor Bowser hopes this budget windfall will beat new life into the District still suffering from downtown pandemic vacancies.

"We also have to replace the people who may not be coming back to the downtown because they are teleworking or they are teleworking three days out of five days," Bowser said. "A way to do that is with new activity, more tourists, more places to go, more things for people to do."

Here are other highlights from the FY2023 budget proposal: