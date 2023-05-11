Weed in the garden? Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton pens letter requesting a marijuana display at US Botanic Garden

The garden recently began displaying hemp for the first time in its history

WASHINGTON — D.C. Del. Eleanor Holmes Norton wants to add a new plant to the U.S. Botanic Garden. In a letter to the garden, D.C.'s Congresswoman requested the garden display marijuana for the first time in its history.

This is not the first time Norton has requested a Botanic Garden plant. In 2021, she requested that hemp be displayed. Now it is. In a letter to Executive Director Susan K. Pell, Norton writes displaying marijuana plants in the Botanic Garden would be a historic opportunity to highlight the impact of marijuana on society and the economy.

Norton's letter can be read in full below:

Dear Dr. Pell:

As you are aware, I worked with your predecessor, Dr. Saharah Moon Chaptoin, regarding the display of hemp and marijuana at the U.S. Botanic Garden. I am very pleased that the Botanic Garden recently began displaying hemp for the first time. I am writing to request that the Botanic Garden also display marijuana for the first time.

More and more states, as well as the federal government, are beginning to legalize various forms of cannabis. In recent years, the House of Representatives has passed several bills that would have descheduled cannabis from the Controlled Substances Act.

As individual states and the country as a whole are moving toward the legalization of marijuana, having a display with male and female marijuana plants would be a historic opportunity to highlight the impact of marijuana on American society and, especially, the American economy. According to recent statistics, states that legalized marijuana sales collected an estimated 20% more in taxes on retail marijuana sales than on the sale of alcohol products in 2021. Twenty-one states and D.C. have legalized adult use marijuana. Cannabis sales are projected to reach approximately $33.6 billion by the end of this year and as much as $53.5 billion by 2027.

I appreciate your consideration of this request. I request a response in writing by May 24, 2023.

Despite Norton citing statistics about the economic impacts of retail marijuana sales, D.C. is likely far away from seeing direct, commercial sales in the future.

In 2014, local activist Adam Eidinger crafted Initiative 71, with DC Councilmembers, to make it legal for District residents to grow and possess limited amounts of marijuana on private property.