Bomb threats reported two days in a row at Dunbar High School

WASHINGTON — Police are investigating after bomb threats were reported at a D.C. high school two days in a row. 

On Friday, police began looking into a reported bomb threat at Dunbar High School around 11:30 a.m. As of 1 p.m., students had not been evacuated.

This is the second reported bomb threat at Dunbar High School in just a matter of days. The first threat was made on Thursday and forced students and staff to evacuate just before 10 a.m. Officers searched the campus and more than an hour later, staff and students were given the "all-clear."

There is no word on who may have threatened the high school at this time.

In Feb. 2022, two teenagers were arrested in connection to bomb threats made toward schools in the D.C. area, including Dunbar High School. Police found no hazardous materials in any of the schools, following the threats.

This is a developing story. More details will be added as they become available.    

