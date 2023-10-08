Video shows intense shootout between officer, man in Northeast DC apartment complex

Saeve Evans, 37, was arrested and faces assault and gun charges.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department just released body-worn camera footage of a shootout between a man and an officer at a Northeast D.C. apartment complex earlier this month. Investigators said despite shots being fired by the officer and the man, no one was hurt in the shooting on Benning Road on the morning of Aug. 1.

The officer first responded after a report of gunshots in the area. Body camera footage shows the officer on a sidewalk outside the apartment parking lot on Benning Road Northeast, near 17th Street Northeast, around 5:30 a.m. The officer yells, "Hey, let me see your hands" and the man begins firing at him.

In the video, three shots are heard. The officer ducks and runs for cover while radioing for backup and reporting shots fired. The officer returns fire and the man fires several more shots.

Once backup arrives, the two officers move into the apartment complex using ballistic shields. The officer is seen using a cover and saying that he can see the suspect on the top floor of the apartment building.

From the parking lot, the officers yell at the man to put his hands up and come downstairs. Eventually, the man, identified as 37-year-old Saeve Evans, of Northeast D.C. was taken into custody. He faces charges of assault on a police officer, carrying a pistol without a license, possession of an unregistered firearm, possession of a large capacity ammunition feeding device and unlawful discharge of a firearm.

No one was wounded in the exchange of gunfire.

The police department says the shooting is pending review by the U.S. Attorney's Office of D.C. (USAO). Once the USAO completes its review, the case will be investigated by MPD's Internal Affairs Bureau's Force Investigation Team.