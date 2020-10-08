Boating businesses working hard to meet increased demand

With canceled summer vacations, many people have turned to boats.

WASHINGTON — For some people, being out on the water can be an escape from reality. And for many people this summer, the water has also been a substitute for canceled vacations.

Boating in D.C. is a company that offers kayaking, paddle boarding and other water sport activities. They weren't able to open until the last week in May because of the pandemic, but since then, they have seen a huge demand.

It is a demand that unfortunately, they can't meet completely because of restrictions. It is reservation only and guests are required to wear masks on the dock area when around the staff.

Boating In DC YAY for Mother Nature!! It's a beautiful weekend for a paddle and we... can't wait to help you experience it. Make a reservation to rent with us, and have the best time ever while social distancing like a pro. Please WEAR a MASK when you come to visit. boatingindc.com/reservations .

There are many other precautions in place to keep customers safe, including social distancing and disinfecting procedures.

"Every single time a piece of equipment is used it is cleaned. So every paddle, every boat is cleaned after every single use so we can ensure nothing is transferring from one guest to another," said Jen Nuessle, Area Manager for Boating in D.C.

Business has also been good for Exile Charter Boating. The private boating company was set to open for the first time this summer and was still able to get up and running despite the pandemic.

"We started July 1 and within 72 hours we were booked for the entire July and August months," said Marcus Ellis, co-owner of Exile Charter.

The boat that normally holds ten people, now only has four onboard at a time to be safe. Temperature checks are also taken before guests are able to go out on the water.

"We are able to socially distance where our customers stay in the back and we stay in the front. We keep our masks on the entire time and ask them to do the same when they are within six-feet of us," said Ellis.

With canceled vacations, and people tired of being in the house, those in the boating business say getting out on the water is something different and most importantly safe for people to try.