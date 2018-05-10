WASHINGTON -- If you love murder (podcasts, Netflix shows, movies about them, of course…), this pop-up bar is for you.

A year after premiering their Halloween-themed PUB Dread, Drink Company is teaming up with Brightest Young Things (BYT) to bring a crime-themed bar just in time for the spookiest month of the year.

Death Becomes Us is not only the name of latest pop-up bar, but it’s also the name of BYT’s inaugural crime pop culture festival, taking place at George Washington University on November 3 and 4. According to a statement by Drink Company, the bar is meant to serve as a precursor to the festival.

My Favorite Murder fans will might just die over the PUB’s three showcased crimes, which range from the 16th century to the mid-1900s.

But, they’re not for the faint of heart. One room will be devoted to the 1947 Black Dahlia murder, a brutal unsolved homicide which gained nationwide notoriety for the disturbing nature of the killing. According to Drink Company, a portrait of the victim Elizabeth Short will hang alongside newspaper clippings about the murder by artist Andrew Funk.

Go back further in time to the Salem Witch Trials, and grab a friend to join you in the stockade. BYT will also be providing a “witches workshop.”

Perhaps even more gruesome, step into the Victorian dungeon of serial killer Elizabeth Bathory, who was known to torture and murder virgin girls for their blood – blood which will be dripping from the walls. Bathory was said to bathe in the blood to retain her youth. Naturally, her bath tub will be there.

If you’re not running for cover yet, know the cocktails will be adequately named.

“The ‘Covered in Honey’ -- inspired by one of Lady Bathory’s more sadistic acts -- is a combination of gin, fino sherry, fig honey grenadine, bitters and Perrier,” says Drink Company Head of Bar Concepts Paul Taylor.

The pop-up location encompasses three different bars and one will remain closed-off to accommodate the GWAR-themed pop-up bar which will remain open through Halloween. That one, which has been open for a few weeks, came after Drink Company was forced to shut down their Rick & Morty themed bar following legal threats by Turner Broadcasting.

Death Becomes Us PUB will be open Sunday through Thursday, 5pm to 12:30 a.m. and Friday and Saturday, 5pm to 1:30 a.m. and will run through November 4. Halloween will be ticketed and, like bars in the past, will benefit an organization. This time all door sales will be donated to DKMS in their drive to delete blood cancer.

The bar is located at 1839 7th Street NW, Washington, D.C.

