Black vendors say they have been excluded from Dupont Circle Farmers Market

The Executive Director admits the market must better reflect the diverse community.

WASHINGTON — The District's largest farmers market is being asked to include more black businesses, as black vendors say they've been left out of the popular Dupont Circle Farmers Market for years.

The Dupont Circle Farmers Market has been around 23 years, and is one of 33 markets run by FreshFarm DC. Executive Director Hugo Mogollon said it used to be invitation-only, but they changed in 2017 to accept applications in order to make the process more equitable. He admits that didn’t go far enough.

“We are not denying that we need to do more," Mogollon said. "We want to use this as an opportunity to grow, to bounce back stronger to create real change."

Hired just this past January, MoGollon reacted to a firestorm on social media, as black vendors called FreshFarm out for excluding them from their most profitable farmers market.

There are more than 60 vendors at Dupont Circle and only 10 black farmers.

Mogollon, who is a Latino immigrant, admits it was clear they had a diversity problem.

"We just need to internally understand why these things have not happened sooner,” he said.

“It's 2020! We're just now getting diverse?!" business owner Toyin Alli said in response to Mogollon.

The owner of DC Puddin said her application to offer Cajun-creole comfort food was denied for seven years.

"I was upset, I was angry, because myself and so many other black vendors have lost out on an opportunity for years to vend at this market that has generated wealth and opportunity for a lot of other small businesses," she said. "Why aren't you giving them the same opportunities as the white businesses? Why are you allowing the white businesses to cut in line every single time year after year?”

FreshFarm partners with DC Public Schools in Wards 7 and 8 to introduce fresh produce to kids and their families through the Foodprints program. Still, Mogollon admits there is more work to do to make the organization equitable across the board.

“It is a challenging moment, but also it's interesting that I am in this position where I could do something to understand what's happening and make changes,” Mogollon said.

While he did not provide a timeline or specifics, Mogollon said they will look at restructuring the application process and being more proactive about recruiting black farmers and businesses. As for Alli, she said it would be good for business to join Dupont Circle, but she will only do so once systemic changes are made.