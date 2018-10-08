WASHINGTON - An annual event that unites more than 1,000 young professionals is back for its fourth year.

The Black Alumni Ball is expected to draw nearly 2,000 black alumni from universities all over the country Saturday, Aug.11, just one day before the "Unite the Right" rally at Lafayette Square in front of the White House.

RELATED: DC on high alert for violence as the city prepares for 'Unite the Right' rally

The event is being held at the Renaissance Hotel in Northwest. Each year, it provides an opportunity for people to connect and inspire up-and-coming professionals in multiple career fields.

Workshops won't be a part of the event this year, but a scholarship component is linked to the ball which is from 9 p.m. to 2a.m. Hosts include King Flexxa, Dominique Da Diva of WKYS and others.

Founders and contributors are excited to offer the 2018 Black Alumni Ball Scholarship. Qualified graduates in the District will be eligible to receive $1,000.

A portion of the ball's proceeds will also be donated to the North Star College Preparatory Academy for Boys PCS to assist in opening a unique middle school campus for Black and Latino boys.

You can purchase tickets at blackalumniball.com>>

© 2018 WUSA