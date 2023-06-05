Construction of Bezos Learning Center slated to begin in 2025

The Smithsonian has chosen architectural firm Perkins&Will to design the center built with the Amazon founder's massive $200 million donation.

WASHINGTON — Construction of the Bezos Learning Center, located on the east side of the National Air and Space Museum on the National Mall, is expected to begin in 2025, according to the Smithsonian.

Smithsonian officials announced Monday that the architectural firm Perkins & Will was chosen to design the center. Perkins & Will was among five architectural firms that competed in the final phase of the design-firm selection.

The Bezos Learning Center will be funded by a large portion of a $200 million gift from the Amazon founder to the Smithsonian. It will provide space for educational programs and activities. The building will also include a restaurant for museum visitors.

While construction is expected to begin in 2025, a construction firm has not yet been selected.

“Having worked with the architects behind the National Museum of African American History and Culture, I understand how important a building’s design is to its mission, its functionality, its character and its ability to engage the people who enter its doors,” said Smithsonian Secretary Lonnie G. Bunch III. “We look forward to working with the architects of Perkins & Will on the design of the Bezos Learning Center to produce another unique Smithsonian landmark on the National Mall that will expand and enhance our educational impact.”

The team’s conceptual approach and vision were inspired by the shape of a spiral galaxy.



“We look forward to working with the team at Perkins&Will as they develop a design,” said Chris Browne, John and Adrienne Mars Director of the museum. “They have demonstrated experience in similar projects, and I am confident they will design a building that will serve as an incredible resource for educational programming.”

The center is meant to be an institution-wide resource, serving as a critical link between learns and the Smithsonian's collections. The center will create programming through innovative community partnerships to reach students and teachers in Washington, D.C., and across the country, with a focus on under-resourced communities. It is expected to open its doors by 2027.