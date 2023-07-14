You can now get Ben's Chili Bowl at Giant grocery stores

Customers will be able to grab Ben’s Chili Bowl Original and Spicy Half Smokes, Chili Con Carne, Turkey Chili and the secret Chili Sauce.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Craving Ben's Chili Bowl but the restaurant is closed or too far away? No problem, you can now grab the D.C. favorite at Giant grocery stores across the District, Maryland and Virginia.

Giant announced the grocery chain would start selling Ben's Chili Bowl's famous chili and half-smokes in their prepared food sections and hot bars at stores throughout the region in June.

“Ben’s Chili Bowl has remained a respected business within our community since 1958 and the opportunity to partner with the brand and expand the Ali family’s legacy was a no-brainer,” said Ira Kress, President at Giant Food. “We are proud to introduce Ben’s Chili Bowl’s fan-favorite recipes and menu items into our stores, and we are sure they will be a welcomed addition for our customers.”

Customers will be able to grab Ben’s Chili Bowl Original and Spicy Half Smokes, Chili Con Carne, Turkey Chili and the secret Chili Sauce, which cannot be purchased anywhere else, at the Giant stores. It will allow people to enjoy the family business' secret recipes right in their homes.

Giant hosted a ceremony Friday to celebrate the launch of Ben's Chili Bowl products, featuring performances from D.C.'s Chuck Brown Band and Sugar Bear.