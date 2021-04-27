DC councilmembers push for Beach Drive to remain closed to cars

Six council members jointly proposed a resolution to the council asking that the National Park Service permanently close upper Beach Drive to car traffic.

WASHINGTON — Six D.C. councilmembers proposed a resolution to the DC Council calling on the National Park Service to close a section of Beach Drive to car traffic, in order to allow it to continue being used by pedestrians.

Councilmembers Mary Cheh, Janeese Lewis George, Anita Bonds, Brianne Nadeau, Brooke Pinto and Charles Allen have jointly proposed the "Sense of the Council Resolution Requesting the National Park Service Permanently Close Beach Drive to Cars Resolution of 2021."

"We have seen an unprecedented level of recklessness on our streets: speeding, running of red lights and stop signs, dangerous road play by vehicles, and consequent deaths and injuries," Cheh tweeted. "Our streets are not safe. They are not safe for children or pedestrians or cyclists."

According to MPD data, there have been 15 traffic fatalities in the District so far this year -- an 88% increase from this time last year. On Saturday, an elderly man and woman were hit and killed by the driver of a pickup truck at Hains Point. A relative of one victim told WUSA9 the pair were friends and co-workers who walked in the park often for exercise.

Cheh said she's working to organize a roundtable discussion with the District Department of Transportation and the National Park Service to:

Determine what road/bike lane/sidewalk safety improvements can be implemented immediately

Examine Vision Zero's efficacy

Highlight urgent need to fully fund B23-0288 in the upcoming budget

This past weekend alone saw multiple fatalities, injuries, drag racing by @DCPoliceDept officers, and racist verbal harassment by a driver who targeted a cyclist and her child. — Mary M. Cheh (@marycheh) April 26, 2021

In April 2020, the National Park Service and the United States Park Police closed three sections of upper Beach Drive in Rock Creek Park and roads in Anacostia Park and Fort Dupont Park to cars so that residents could use the roads for exercise.

In August and September 2020, volunteers were recruited to count the breakdown of who was using Beach Drive while it was closed to car traffic. According to the People's Alliance for Rock Creek (PARC) the road averaged 529 users per hour.

Here's the percentage breakdown:

62% cyclists

18% runners

20% other pedestrians (including with strollers and dogs)

The bottom line is that the closure of upper Beach Drive by @RockCreekNPS has been wildly successful.



For 12 days over a four-week period of the closure, the People's Alliance for Rock Creek (PARC) counted 28,741 non-car users of Beach Drive, an average of 529 per hour! https://t.co/q90IzUyzwB — Mary M. Cheh (@marycheh) April 26, 2021

D.C. resident Keya Chatterjee, a climate activist with Arm in Arm DC, circulated an online petition urging District officials to give even more traffic lanes to pedestrians, buses, and restaurants.