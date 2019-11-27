WASHINGTON — No, this is not a typo.

These bars in the District are showing their gratitude for customers by extending their hours of operation to 4 a.m. for tomorrow's pre-Thanksgiving festivities.

Typically in D.C., liquor can be served by a licensed business from 8 a.m. to 2 a.m. on Monday -- Thursday, from 8 a.m. to 3 a.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 10 a.m. -- 2 a.m. on Sundays.

However, businesses that apply to extend their hours of operation through the extended holiday hours are able to stay open for business past the 2 a.m. mark.

Many bars across the District are offering deals for this momentous occasion, honoring the drinking holiday.

Toro Toro is offering an all-night happy hour, with drinks specials taking place until the end of the night.

El Centro (both the 14th St and Georgetown locations) will also offer an all-night happy hour, with drinks specials lasting from 3 p.m. until close.

Wunder Garten is throwing their annual Turk-Kegging party with $5 happy hour drinks and a curated selection of favorite drinks from 4 p.m. until close. Bars on U Street such as Hawthorne and Nellie's are also participating in on the fun; with Hawthorne offering beer specials and shots for $5.50 and vodka drinks for $5 at Nellie's.

Want to keep the party going into the next day? Stoney's on P Street is open for business on Thanksgiving Day with their regular hours and serving Thanksgiving dinner with sides (yes, an actual dinner) for only $20.

Here's the comprehensive list of what bars are participating in the extended hours as you plan your 'Drinksgiving' celebration. Cheers!

Note: Bars that have applied for the extension may not be staying open late, so it is best to call before showing up.

