WASHINGTON — Authorities are at the scene of a barricade situation in NW D.C. that has impacted traffic and forced two schools to be placed on lockdown.

The barricade started around 7:44 a.m. Monday in the 4400 block of Iowa Ave NW after police tried to execute a search warrant in the area, officials said.

A man barricaded himself, police said. There is no indication anyone else is with him, police said.

Traffic is blocked from 4400 block of Iowa Ave to Webster Street, NW. Allison Street between 13th Street and Georgia Avenue NW and Buchanan Street between 13th Street & Georgia Avenue NW, officials said.

The ongoing situation has prompted a lockdown at MacFarland Middle School and Theodore Roosevelt High School, police said.

No further details were immediately available.

