MAP: Here's where to drop off your ballot in DC

With an unprecedented election coming up, DC is allowing residents to drop off their ballots instead of mailing them. Here's how.

WASHINGTON — In the effort of staying as safe as possible during the November election process, millions of Americans are planning to vote by mail. But after skepticism in the process sewn by the president and major changes inside the U.S. Postal Service, many are hesitant to send off their ballots.

For D.C. residents, there's another option. The District is setting up spots in every ward where you can drop off your vote safe from the crowds.

The city's Board of Elections has released lists of all the drop boxes and early voting centers currently approved. Officials told us that the list is subject to change, but they will only be adding more — not getting removing any.

Officials say there will be no ID checks for those dropping off ballots. Residents will be allowed to drop off ballots for others, like elderly neighbors or family members.

We've put together a map of all confirmed ballot dropbox and early voting centers below, and we will update it as the city adds more locations.

Early voting centers will open on Tuesday, October 27. You can either vote there in person, or simply hand over your filled-out ballot.

Below is the full list of drop boxes and early vote centers as of August 21, 2020.

Ballot Drop Boxes

Ward 1

Frank D. Reeves Center 2000 14th Street, NW

Mt. Pleasant Library 3160 16th Street, NW

Columbia Heights Shopping Center 3100 14th Street, NW

Sun Trust Bank (Park Area) 1800 Columbia Road, NW

Banneker Community Center 2500 Georgia Avenue, NW

Ward 2

Georgetown Library 3260 R Street, NW

Martin Luther King Jr. Library 901 G Street, NW

West End Library 2301 L Street, NW

Guy Mason Recreation Center 3600 Calvert Street, NW

Stead Recreation Center 1625 P Street, NW

Ward 3

Chevy Chase Library 5625 Connecticut Avenue, NW

Tenley-Friendship Library 4450 Wisconsin Avenue, NW

Cleveland Park Library 3310 Connecticut Avenue, NW

Palisades Library 4901 V Street, NW

Second District Police Station 3320 Idaho Avenue, NW

Ward 4

Takoma Metro 327 Cedar Street, NW

Petworth Library 4200 Kansas Avenue, NW

Shepherd Park (Juanita E. Thornton) Library 7420 Georgia Avenue, NW

Fourth District Police Station 6001 Georgia Avenue, NW

Lamond Recreation Center 20 Tuckerman Street, NE

Ward 5

Woodridge Library 1801 Hamlin Street, NE

UDC Community College @Backus 5171 South Dakota Avenue, NE

Perry Street Prep Charter School 1800 Perry Street, NE

Joseph H. Cole Recreation Center 1299 Neal Street, NE

Dunbar High School 101 N Street, NW Union Market DC 1309 5th Street, NE

Monroe Street Market (Outside of Busboys and Poets closer to curb) 625 Monroe Street, NE

Rhode Island Place Shopping Center (Around the Giant Grocery Store area) 1060 Brentwood Road NE

Ward 6

Shaw (Watha T. Daniel) Library 1630 7th Street, NW

Northeast Library 330 7th Street, NE

Rosedale Library 1701 Gales Street, NE

Southwest Library 425 M Street, SW

Eastern Market 225 7th Street, SE

BOE Headquarters 1015 Half Street, SE

Ward 7

Capital View Library 5001 Central Avenue, SE

Deanwood Library 1350 49th Street, NE

Benning (Dorothy I. Height) Library 3935 Benning Road, NE

Francis A. Gregory Library 3660 Alabama Avenue, SE

Sixth District Police Station 5002 Hayes Street, NE

Benning Ridge Service Center (DMV) 4525 Benning Road, SE

Penn Branch Center (Backside Parking Lot) 3202 Pennsylvania Avenue, SE

Ridge Road Community Center 830 Ridge Road, SE

Ward 8

Anacostia Library 1800 Good Hope Road SE

Parklands-Turner Library 1547 Alabama Avenue, SE

Bellevue (William O. Lockridge) Library 115 Atlantic Street, SW

Seventh District Police Station 2455 Alabama Avenue, SE

The ARC 1901 Mississippi Avenue, SE

Department of Human Services 2100 Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE

Hendley Elementary School 425 Chesapeake Street, SE

Patterson Elementary School 4399 South Capitol Terrace, SW

Early Vote Centers

Ward 1

Columbia Heights Community Center Gymnasium, 1480 Girard Street, NW

Prince Hall Center (Masonic Temple) Ballroom, 1000 U Street, NW

Washington Hilton Ballroom,1919 Connecticut Avenue, NW (Opens 10/31)

Ward 2

Hardy Middle School Gymnasium, 1819 35th Street, NW

Capitol One Sports Arena Concourse Area, 601 F Street, NW

Ward 3

Omni Shoreham Hotel Ballroom, 2500 Calvert Street, NW

University Of The District Of Columbia 4200 Connecticut Avenue, NW

Ward 4

Ida B. Wells Middle School Gymnasium, 405 Sheridan Street, NW

Emery Heights Community Center Gymnasium, 5801 Georgia Avenue, NW

Ward 5

Turkey Thicket Recreation Center Gymnasium, 1100 Michigan Avenue, NE

Dock 5 @ Union Market Event Space, 1309 5th Street, NE

Ward 6

King Greenleaf Recreation Center Gymnasium, 201 N Street, SW

Sherwood Recreation Center Gymnasium, 640 10th Street, NE

Ward 7

Deanwood Recreation Center Gymnasium, 1350 49th Street, NE

Benning Stoddert Recreation Center Gymnasium, 100 Stoddert Place, SE

Ward 8