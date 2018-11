WASHINGTON -- A baby boy is dead after being found unconscious in Southeast D.C. Thursday morning.

The 3-month-old was found around 7:49 a.m. in the 4200 block of 6th St. in Southeast D.C., Metropolitan police said.

Police said the 3-month-old was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. D.C. police later confirmed that the baby had died.

