Remains found of suspect wanted in killing of Baltimore man who was installing solar panels

Avery Miler was wanted in connection to the shooting death of Aryeh Wolf, 25, of Baltimore, in August 2022.

WASHINGTON — Police say they've found the remains of a man who they identified as a suspect in the slaying of a Baltimore man who was installing solar panels in Southeast D.C. last year.

The shooting happened on Aug. 10, 2022, in broad daylight, around 3:40 p.m.

DC Police officers responded to the 5100 block of Call Place Southeast for the report of a shooting. When they arrived, they found a man who had been shot.

The victim was taken to an area hospital where he died. He was identified as 25-year-old Aryeh Wolf of Baltimore.

Detectives said Wolf was in Southeast D.C. for work. He was installing solar panels on a building in the area.

The police department later named Avery Miler, of Southeast D.C., who was 27 at the time, as a suspect in Wolf's death.

In September 2022, D.C. Police received an early morning 911 call from a resident who spotted Miler in the 5300 block of Ames Street, Northeast D.C.

Officers responded to Blaine Street Northeast between 53rd and 55th Street Northeast after spotting a man that matched the caller's description around 6:28 a.m. Police claim Miler produced a firearm and shot at officers multiple times when they attempted to stop him. Miler ran away from the officers inside a nearby residential building, where he barricaded himself, according to police.

Officers established a perimeter around the block to search for Miler. The United State Marshall Service and Bureau of Alcohol, Tabaco, Firearms, and Explosives have joined the investigation.

Miler was not located.