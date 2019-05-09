WASHINGTON — D.C. police are searching for hundreds of people who were illegally riding minibikes, dirt bikes and ATVs throughout the District.
Officials have released hundreds of photos of the suspects. Take a look at all the images by clicking here.
You could be eligible for a reward of $250 for your information. Call (202) 727-9099 or text 50411.
