Man shot multiple times in Southeast DC, police investigating

The shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday morning.

WASHINGTON — A man is dead after he was found shot multiple times in Southeast D.C. Friday morning, the Metropolitan Police Department said in a release that homicide detectives are investigating.

Officers responded to the 700 block of Atlantic Street, SE, around 1 a.m. for a reported shooting. Responding officers found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

D.C. Police have identified the man as 42-year-old Brahem Furtick of Southeast D.C.

No arrests have been made in the shooting. MPD has not released any details about a suspect in the shooting. An investigation into what led up to the shooting is ongoing Friday.

Anyone with information should call law enforcement at 202-727-9099. Additionally, information can be submitted through the TEXT TIP LINE by text messaging 50411.