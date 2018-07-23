WASHINGTON, D.C. -- Sorrow and outrage over the death of a D.C. restaurateur who was shot in Atlanta a few weeks ago.

Christian Broder died of his injuries over the weekend.

The suspect is a teen gang member who pleaded guilty to armed robbery a year ago. So, why was he out on the streets? That's what the victim's family and friends want a judge to answer.

Millie's in D.C.'s Spring Valley neighborhood is a sad place right now.

Over the weekend CEO Christian Broder, a new father, died after being shot in an armed robbery a few weeks ago in Atlanta. The suspect, Jayden Myrick, 17, is now charged with murder.

"All signs pointed toward it. This kid doesn't need to be on the streets," said Hunter Lewis, a manager at Millies where there's outrage over an Atlanta judge's decision concerning Jayden Myrick.

When Myrick pleaded guilty to armed robbery when he was 14 years old and served 28 months in a juvenile detention facility, according to court documents.

He was sentenced to seven years behind bars. But last August, a judge released him, despite warnings from prosecutors who argued the teen was not rehabilitated.

They said the teenager "was essentially running the Blood Gang," and has committed 32 acts of misconduct and violence inside the detention center. In one case, they said Myrick made other inmates eat off of a toilet.

Despite those warnings, Fulton County Superior Court Judge Doris Downs wanted to give Myrick another chance to turn his life around. She sent him to a rehabilitation program instead of an adult jail.

And now, it turns out, that program may not even exist.

"There's no records he went, there's no records of him meeting with probation officers or anything. So, he never should have been on the streets. Christian should be here with us... The Superior Court judge of Fulton County, Doris Downs, made these decisions and, you know, we're angry about it. And we want accountability," said Lewis.

A spokesman for the Fulton County District Attorney office says "they're working to learn more" about rehab program, which was recommended by the judge.

Prosecutor Paul Howard said a month after Myrick was granted probation, he showed up on social media involved in gang activity. “Another Instagram post shows [Myrick threatening] that if anyone calls the police that they would be shot, including his own mother,” said Howard.

