ATF releases photos of man who set fire to historic DC church during BLM protests

ATF is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the ID, arrest and prosecution of the person(s) responsible for the fire at St. John's

WASHINGTON — The video above is from June 1, 2020.

The search continues for a suspect who set fire to St. John's Episcopal Church in D.C. during a protest in May. The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) released additional pictures Wednesday of the alleged people responsible for the incident.

Investigators from D.C. Police, D.C. Fire Department and ATF are looking for a man caught on surveillance wearing a Yellow Hoodie and multi-colored jacket with one blue sleeve and a red sleeve, authorities said.

The incident happened on May 31, 2020, around 10:30 p.m. as some protesters occupied the area amid demonstrations in the city.

D.C. fire officials said that there was a fire in the basement at the church.

WUSA9's Matt Gregory talked to the rector from St. John’s Church. He said the fire was in the nursery and did not spread, but that the nursery was a burned-out shell.

The church rector told Matt Gregory that he is most concerned that his church is a beacon for anti-racism and good in the world.

Chaos erupted earlier at Lafayette Square park near the White House where protesters started a bonfire. There were reports of a building on fire, tear gas being deployed and agitators launching fireworks as authorities advanced their line, pushing protesters back.

ATF is offering a reward of up to $25,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and prosecution of person(s) responsible for the fire at St. John’s.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the ATF tip line 1-888-ATF-Fire / (888) 283-3473 or the MPD Command Information Center at (202) 727-9099. Information can also be sent to ATFTips@atf.gov, through ATF’s website.

Months after this incident, several Black churches in the District were vandalized during a pro-Trump demonstration in November.

The historic Black churches reported having Black Lives Matter banners stolen, ripped and burned during protests. National City church also alleges that Luther Place Lutheran Church has been repeatedly targeted by pro-Trump protesters.