At least a dozen residents have been displaced, two were taken to the hospital after firefighters found heavy flames on the first floor of a D.C. apartment building early Friday morning, D.C. Fire and EMS said. A firefighter was also transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

Shortly after midnight, firefighters arrived to the 1300 block of Alabama Avenue in Southeast, D.C. to put out a fire that spread from the first floor to the second and third floors of a three story apartment building.

Fire crews rescued several residents by portable ladders from apartment balconies.

Officials said the building was occupied by 50 percent of the residents during the time of the fire.

Residents are being assist by D.C. Office of Community Relations and Services and fire officials have requested assistance from Red Cross.

No additional information has been released at this time.

#BREAKING: An early AM 2-alarm apt. fire in the 1300 Blk of Alabama Ave SE has sent 2 residents and a firefighter to the hospital with minor injuries. Several people had to be rescued by ladder. 13 residents are displaced. @MikeaTurnerTV has the latest from the scene on #GetUpDC. pic.twitter.com/Sdc7KmNNJW — WUSA9 (@wusa9) November 2, 2018

