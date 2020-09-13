DC's Art All Night event is going virtual. Here's how you can RSVP

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed DC's Art All Night series online.

WASHINGTON — Like many other festivals and events in and around the District, the Art All Night show is moving virtual starting Sunday.

The Art All Night is a multi-day event, curated to celebrate the artists and inspire the aspiring artist. It’s just a matter of pulling out your phone or computer to register.

JusPaul is one of the many acts people could see performing in the coming days. He’s excited about the annual Art All Night event. Kristi Whitfield said it’s in an effort to shield as many people from the coronavirus threat.

“We will still be together, and we will still celebrate the culture of the city, we just have to do it a little bit differently this weekend," said Whitfield. "We’re gonna make sure that the elements of it remain the same, which is gathering and creativity.”

For the last 11 years, the event has featured artists from all generes from around the district.

This year, with the pandemic, emphasis are being placed on financially supporting the curators of culture and entertainment.

“You know, it’s important to make sure that we continue to pay our artist that are going to be performing and the venues that are going to be supporting us as we’re doing this and we have an online marketplace where people can go and support both the businesses and the creatives for art all night," said Whitfield.

Whether you’re an artist, singer, performer, or just someone who’s looking for a good, yet safe time, the next few days and nights, will be ones to remember.

“Remember what Chuck Brown said, 'what you do, big or small, do it well or don’t do it at all',” JusPaul said.