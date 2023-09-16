Art All Night is returning this fall to DC

Art All Night is a two-night event that celebrates performing, visual, and for the first time, culinary arts.

WASHINGTON — D.C.’s ‘Art All Night’ is returning to The District this fall.

Art All Night is a two-night event that celebrates performing, visual, and for the first time, culinary arts throughout D.C. The festival is completely free and is spread across all eight wards. The event will be held September 29 and September 30 from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The newly updated website, dcartallnight.org will allow visitors to map out their experiences. The maps feature on the website is now integrated with Google Maps and will show visitors exactly where each art installation is located in the city. This will allow attendees to plan out their routes based on their interests. The art is divided into categories including: live music, late night vibes, and family friendly.

"We're excited to introduce an engaging tool to inspire all to participate in the festivities," said DC Department of Small and Local Business Director Kristi Whitfield. "By utilizing the map feature, participants can uncover fresh experiences, venues, and dining options they may have yet to discover. So, I invite everyone to explore the captivating art scene that DC has to offer."

For the first time in Art All Night history, culinary arts will also be included in the late night festival. ‘Dine All Night’ will begin on September 21 and run through October 1. The 11-day event will highlight several local restaurants located in various D.C. neighborhoods. Each restaurant took on a creative challenge to create a limited-time-only menu to showcase its culinary artistry.