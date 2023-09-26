Art All night and Congress Heights Day Parade Road Closures

With all the extra foot traffic in the city, you know that means road closures.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — The District’s ‘Art All Night’ is returning this Friday beginning at 7 p.m. and running through 3 a.m.

Art All Night is a two-night event that celebrates performing, visual, and for the first time, culinary arts throughout D.C. The festival is completely free and is spread across all eight wards.

While the art may be set as a fun night crawl, the Congress Heights Day Parade will be live and in charge beginning Saturday morning. With all the extra foot traffic in the city, you know that means road closures.

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

4th Street from Mississippi Avenue to Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, SE

Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue from 4th Street to Elm Street, SE

The following streets will be posted as Emergency No Parking from 4:00 p.m. to 4:00 a.m.:

Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue from 5th Street Place to Raleigh Street, SE

Alabama Avenue from 6th Street to Martin Luther King Jr. Avenue, SE

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 1:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m.:

4th Street from Mississippi Avenue to Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, SE

Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue from Savannah Street to Sheridan Road, SE

The following streets will be closed to vehicle traffic from 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 30, 2023 to 4:00 a.m. on Sunday, October 1, 2023:

Martin Luther King, Jr. Avenue, SE from Malcolm X Avenue to Savannah Street, SE

5th Street from Alabama Avenue to Savannah Street, SE

Alabama Avenue from 5th Street to 6th Street, SE