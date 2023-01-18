15-year-old arrested, charged with murder in triple shooting

Police believe after the 15-year-old was shot himself, he fired a gun multiple times, hitting and killing a 54-year-old woman.

WASHINGTON — DC Police have made an arrest in a triple shooting that turned deadly Tuesday night on Benning Road. An unnamed 15-year-old boy, who was injured during the shooting, has been charged with murder in the death of a 54-year-old woman.

Around 8:51 p.m. on Jan. 17, a call came into the police department regarding a shooting in the 5000 block of Benning Road, Southeast near a Shell gas station and Moon Star Carry-Out.

At the scene, officers discovered an adult man and a juvenile boy suffering from gunshot wounds. Police said they were both found conscious and breathing, and were taken to a hospital for treatment.

A woman, later identified by police as 54-year-old Dale Henson of Southeast, D.C., was found with a gunshot wound to her head inside the carry-out restaurant and pronounced dead. Witnesses say Henson was picking up Chinese takeout for her family when she got caught in the middle of the gunfire.

After reviewing surveillance footage from a nearby Shell gas station, investigators say it appears a suspect -- who police have only described as a black man -- came around the front of the carry-out and opened fire on the teenager and man, who were standing outside. MPD 6D Commander Darnell Robinson said it appeared this was a targeted shooting. When the 15-year-old was shot at, he retrieved a gun from his waistband and began firing back.

""I think it's terrible for a person to be in the store trying to get her food and stuff and then caught up in crossfire like that, a D.C. resident who identified himelf as Gerald said. "These people are trying to shoot these guns and they don't know how to use them."

The teenager has been arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed. Police are still searching for the suspect that initially opened fire, shooting at the teen and man. He was seen running from the scene in surveillance video.

Moon Star Carry Out remained closed Wednesday due to the ongoing investigation.