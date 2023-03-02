Police arrest 19-year-old in connection with DC car thefts

The man was taken into custody Wednesday in connection with two armed carjackings in Southeast.

WASHINGTON — Detectives with the Metropolitan Police Department have made an arrest in connection with two armed carjackings that occurred in Southeast, D.C.

On Wednesday, 19-year-old J'Mond Fields was arrested and charged with two counts of armed carjacking for his alleged involvement in the following incidents.

Police say on Saturday, Jan. 28, around 1 a.m., suspects approached a victim seated in a vehicle in the 3900 block of South Capitol Street, Southeast.

One of the suspects then took out a gun and demanded the victim get out of his vehicle. This is when investigators say the suspect assaulted the victim and the suspects fled the scene in the stolen car.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, around 8:48 p.m., police claim the same suspects approached a victim in the 1200 block of 29th Street, Southeast.

Detectives say one of the suspects took out a gun and demanded the keys to the victim's vehicle.

The suspect then fired the gun into the air and struck the victim with the gun, according to a news release.

Police say the suspects fled once again in the victim's vehicle.

The investigation into these carjackings remain active and ongoing.

Anyone who has knowledge of these incidents should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.