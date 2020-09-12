Army-Navy Game: Here's a look at who is playing from the DMV area

Saturday's encounter will be the 121st game between the two service academies.

WEST POINT, N.Y. — The 121st Army-Navy game will feature players from DC, Maryland and Virginia area and is being played in West Point, New York.

Here is a look a the players from our area that will represent the U.S. Military service academies in the:

Army

Jabari Laws Jr. QB 5-9 185 Upper Marlboro, Md.

Tyhier Tyler So. QB 5-8 185 Newport News, Va.

Caleb John Jr. DB 5-10 195 Lanham Md.

Maurice Bellan So. RB 5-10 190 Fulton, Md.

Brandon Jones Fr. WR 6-1 205 Norfolk, Va.

D’Andre Tobias So. DB 5-11 210 Midlothian, Va.

Dean Ngendakuriyo Sr. DB 5-10 192 Richmond, Va.

Joe Stephenson Sr. LB 6-0 235 Brodnax, Va.

AyJuan Marshall Fr. RB 5-11 190 Baltimore, Md.

Nick Mell Fr. RB 6-2 235 Richmond, Va.

Nathaniel Smith So. LB 6-3 260 Fort Washington, Md.

Caleb Tomlin Fr. DL 5-11 260 Bowie, Md.

Keeron Henderson Fr. LB 6-2 225 Richmond, Va.

Jordan Funk Fr. DL 6-3 260 Damascus, Md.

Sean Eckert Jr. WR 6-3 220 Centreville, Va.

Nick Stokes Sr. DL 6-5 300 Virginia Beach, Va.

Nolan Cockrill Jr. DL 6-3 280 Centreville, Va.

Navy

John Marshal Striker So. 6-2 197 Highland, Maryland

Evan Warren K Fr. 6-0 190 Finksburg, Md.

Jayden Umbarger QB Fr. 6-0 165 Baltimore, Md.

Jamel Glenn CB Jr. 5-11 181 Laurel, Md.

Ebissa Sambo CB So. 5-10 169 Laurel, Md.

Colin Otaluka S Fr. 6-1 170 Great Falls, Va.

Brandon Willis CB So. 5-10 189 Columbia, Md.

Justin Smith SB Sr. 5-11 197 Virginia Beach, Va.

Austin Talbert-Loving Striker Sr. 6-0 210 Bowie, Md.

Malcom Terry II SB Fr. 5-9 186 Odenton, Md.

Ajani Cuevas-Gillis Striker Fr. 6-0 170 Ashburn, Va.

Aaron Davis LB Fr. 6-2 202 Upper Marlboro, Md.

Mitchell Johns LB Jr. 6-1 224 Leesburg, Va.

Drew Wilder C Fr. 6-3 285 Williamsburg, Va.

Johnny Hodges LB So. 6-2 210 Darnestown, Md.

Jamie Romo OT So. 6-5 285 Annapolis, Md.

Pierce Banbury C Jr. 6-2 302 Aldie, Va.

Jaboc Busic DT Fr. 6-4 250 Westminster, Md.

Nick Bernacchi OG Jr. 6-2 290 Fairfax, Va.

Emmett Davis WR Sr. 6-1 184 Arnold, Md.

Ryan Mitchell WR Sr. 6-3 200 Roanoke, Va.

More on the game:

President Donald Trump is scheduled to attend this weekend's Army-Navy football game in New York, the U.S. Naval Academy's athletic director said Monday.

The game on Saturday at the U.S. Military Academy's homefield in West Point, New York, will mark the first time the storied rivalry will be held at an academy’s field since 1943, Chet Gladchuk told the Naval Academy's Board of Visitors.

The game generally takes place at a neutral field. It had been scheduled to be played at Philadelphia's Lincoln Financial Field, but limits on the size of the crowd due to the COVID-19 pandemic would have prevented all midshipmen and cadets from attending. Students from both schools will be at Michie Stadium, but no fans.

While the game is usually played at a neutral stadium to accommodate a large crowd, the academies take turns as official hosts. This year happened to be Army's turn.

This will only be the sixth time the Army-Navy game has been held at the field of one of the academies, Gladchuk said. This game will even out the number of times the game has been played on an academy’s home field at three each, he said.

Even though the game will be held at West Point, the stadium will still have an air of neutrality.

“The field has been changed,” Gladchuck said. "The way we’re seated, spacing, even the hospitality accommodations, are all split right down the middle.”

