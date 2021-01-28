Armed suspect shoots at officers during pursuit, crashes vehicle in SE DC

Police are searching for an additional suspect that was involved in the incident.

WASHINGTON — Two armed suspects were arrested after firing shots at officers while fleeing a shooting scene in Northwest D.C. Wednesday morning, D.C. Police said.

Officers were originally alerted of gunshots by a ShotSpotter on Pierce Street Northwest at New Jersey Avenue around 11:18 a.m.

Police said just before then, an armed suspect was seen shooting at a vehicle in the 100 block of K Street. When officers arrived at the scene, they said he pointed a gun in their direction and fled the area in a blue car with an additional suspect driving a getaway vehicle.

A patrol car pursued the suspects in the vehicle, but they continued driving. The first suspect shot at officers during his escape attempt, police said.

The suspect vehicle then crashed after hitting three cars on New York Avenue and Kendall Street Northeast. Both of the suspects bailed out of the vehicle in an attempt to flee again, but officers were able to catch up with the first suspect and arrest him. Police found two handguns, drugs and ammunition on the suspect.

The second suspect, who was driving the vehicle, was able to get away on foot. Police are now searching for him.

WUSA9 was at the scene Wednesday and observed several officers searching for the second suspect along Okie Street Northeast.

At this time, there were no reported injuries following the gunshots.

This investigation is ongoing.