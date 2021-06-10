Police searching for suspects in bulletproof vests after armed robbery in Southeast DC

MPD said three suspects were armed during the robbery attempt.

WASHINGTON — Police are searching for three men wanted in an armed robbery investigation.

Metropolitan Police Department officers were on the scene in the 1300 block of Good Hope Road Southeast for the reported robbery.

In a tweet, MPD said they are on the lookout for three men, all-around 5 feet 11 inches tall and 200 pounds between the ages of 35 and 40 years old. Police said the suspects were all wearing black pants and black jackets with bulletproof vests worn on top of the jackets.

The suspects were armed with what police called "AK-style rifles" and riding in a blue SUV, but the tags on the SUV are not known.

Investigators have not said what the suspects got away with.

WUSA9's Megan Rivers spoke with an employee with Brink's security company who said their truck was a part of the scene and investigation. We asked if the truck was robbed and he told us, "I’m going to talk to my driver and let you know.”

Roads in the area were blocked off Wednesday morning for the investigation. Police ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.

