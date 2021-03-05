x
Police searching for armed men suspected of stealing moped in Southeast DC

The suspects were described as two boys about 16-18 years old wearing blue jeans and a brown jacket.

WASHINGTON — Two armed men on a moped jacked another moped from a victim in Southeast Monday afternoon, the Metropolitan Police Department said.

According to MPD Lieutenant George Donigian, the incident happened around 3 p.m. on 11th Street and M Street.

Lt. Donigian said a person was riding a moped along the street when two suspects on a moped, believed to be about 16-18 years old, pulled up on the side. He said the men brandished a gun and stole the victim's moped.

Police said the victim was not harmed.

The suspects were described as two men about 16-18 years old wearing blue jeans and a brown jacket. They were last seen riding a cream-colored moped and a blue and white Wolf design moped.  

Anyone who has relevant information about this event is asked to please call in a tip to 202-727-9099 or anonymously text 50-411.

