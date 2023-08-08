VIDEO: DC Police ask for the public's help identifying armed carjacking suspects

Along with multiple people being linked to the crime, officers are also looking for two vehicles in connection to the carjacking.

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help locating multiple people who were caught on camera stealing a vehicle in Northeast D.C. on Thursday.

The armed carjacking happened around 3 p.m. on 20th Street Northeast, close to Chuck Brown Memorial Park. Police said the carjacking involved a gun.

Along with multiple people being linked to the crime, officers are also looking for two vehicles in connection to the carjacking.

Police were able to obtain nearby surveillance camera footage. In the video, a silver car drives to a parking lot and parks beside a dark-colored vehicle. Multiple people then get out of the car and one person gains access to the dark-colored car through the passenger side window - sliding in, while another person stands guard. The vehicles were taken driven off the lot, but police did not state what direction the people of interest were heading in.