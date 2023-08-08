VIDEO: DC Police ask for the public's help identifying armed carjacking suspects

WASHINGTON — Officers with the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help locating multiple people who were caught on camera stealing a vehicle in Northeast D.C. on Thursday.
The armed carjacking happened around 3 p.m. on 20th Street Northeast, close to Chuck Brown Memorial Park. Police said the carjacking involved a gun.
Along with multiple people being linked to the crime, officers are also looking for two vehicles in connection to the carjacking.
Police were able to obtain nearby surveillance camera footage. In the video, a silver car drives to a parking lot and parks beside a dark-colored vehicle. Multiple people then get out of the car and one person gains access to the dark-colored car through the passenger side window - sliding in, while another person stands guard. The vehicles were taken driven off the lot, but police did not state what direction the people of interest were heading in.
The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone who can identify these subjects or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE to 50411.
