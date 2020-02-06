Arlington County pulls police officers from DC that were helping control protests

Arlington officials are not happy that their officers were part of dispersing crowds near the White House ahead of President Donald Trump's walk to St. John's Church

WASHINGTON — Arlington County officials are reevaluating its agreement with law enforcement in D.C. to help with protests.

Officials are not happy that its police officers, who were helping manage protests alongside U.S. Park Police, were part of force used against people before President Donald Trump made his Monday afternoon walk from the White House to St. John's Church to take pictures.

"At the direction of the County Board, County Manager and Police Chief, all ACPD officers left the District of Columbia at 8:30 tonight. The County is re-evaluating the agreements that allowed our officers to be put in a compromising position that endangered their health and safety, and that of the people around them, for a purpose not worthy of our mutual aid obligations."

President Donald Trump went to St. John's Church less than a day after the church's basement and nursery were damaged by a Fire set by protesters.

"Appalled a mutual aid agreement was abused to endanger their (Arlington Police) and others safety for a photo op," said Arlington County County Board Member Libby Garvey.

Justice for George Floyd" protests sparked after video surfaced showing George Floyd’s killing by a Minneapolis police officer.

Protests erupted nationwide days after Floyd’s death calling for the arrests of all the officers involved after a Memorial Day viral video showed Floyd being pinned down by his neck by then-Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin. Floyd, who is repeatedly heard in the video saying he can't breath and asking for Chauvin to get off his neck, died that day.

The Minneapolis mayor on Tuesday fired all four officers involved in the incident. On Friday, Chauvin was arrested and charged with murder and manslaughter in Floyd's death. But the other three officers who were involved in the incident have not yet been arrested or charged, with prosecutors in Minnesota on Friday saying that charges are likely forthcoming.