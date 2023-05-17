10-year-old who was shot on Sunday dies

She was identified as Arianna Davis, 10, of Northeast, D.C.

WASHINGTON — The 10-year-old girl who was shot on Sunday night in Northeast D.C. has died, the Metropolitan Police Department said Wednesday night.

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of Hayes Street, Northeast.

At 9:14 p.m., Sixth District officers responded to the scene for the sounds of gunshots. When they arrived, officers located a crime scene but no victims.

Later, a 10-year-old girl suffering from a gunshot wound was brought into a DC Fire and EMS station. She was then taken to a local hospital for treatment in grave condition.

On Wednesday, Arianna died as a result of her injuries.

The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone who provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia.

However, in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF) Washington Field Division and the FBI Washington Field Office, an additional $10,000 each was added bringing the total reward in this case to $45,000.

The reward is available for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

WUSA9 obtained surveillance video the moment the girl was shot while riding in the car with her family.