Apartments go up in flames in NE DC

The Red Cross is assisting those displaced.

WASHINGTON — An apartment building in Northeast D.C. caught on fire Thursday leaving several residents displaced.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported as a result of the flames.

Officials say the fire started on the top floor of the three-story apartment building located in the 900 block of 52nd Street Northeast.

As of Thursday afternoon, firefighters had brought the flames at the building under control.

A total of ten displacements were reported as a result of the fire. The Red Cross has been called in to help those displaced.

Officials have not said what caused the flames. They also claim reports of people trapped were unfounded and not true, and that no one was injured by the fire.

Detectives are actively investigating the incident.

