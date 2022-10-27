Antisemitism persists in DC region 4 years after Tree of Life attack

DC Councilmember Brooke Pinto released a statement claiming there were four recent incidents of antisemitic harassment in the District.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Antisemitism continues to persist in the D.C. region as the country marks the four-year anniversary of the deadliest attack against Jewish-Americans in the nation’s history.

On October 27, 2018, a gunman killed 11 people who were worshiping at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

President Joseph Biden released a statement acknowledging the anniversary on Thursday.

“As we grieve this deadliest act of antisemitism in American history, we stand with the community of Squirrel Hill, and Jewish communities across America and around the world, in resolving to combat antisemitism and hate in all of its forms,” Biden said. “This is especially true as we witness an ugly increase in antisemitism in America.”

The issue of antisemitism has gotten a lot of people talking across the country lately after rapper Kanye West made multiple disparaging remarks against Jews in the media.

On Tuesday, DC Councilmember Brooke Pinto acknowledged in a statement that Jews have also been the recent target of hate in the District.

"I stand in solidarity with our Jewish neighbors and against these despicable acts,” she said. “I am deeply angered that both the Kesher Israel Congregation and the George Washington University Hillel in our community experienced four troubling incidents of antisemitic harassment wherein antisemitic words were shouted at congregants as they attended services and antisemitic posters were plastered just outside the building during recent holiday observances."

As we see antisemitic speech and behavior spread in our communities, we must call out these unacceptable and dangerous viewpoints and actions. I condemn antisemitic statements and actions, I stand against this hate, and I stand with our Jewish neighbors. My full statement below: pic.twitter.com/vr5UT1P2xw — Councilmember Brooke Pinto (@CMBrookePinto) October 25, 2022

WUSA9 reached out to Kesher Israel to learn exactly what happened to their congregation. It has yet to hear back.

However, GW Hillel said, on October 7, it found numerous signs pasted on light posts and a bench around their offices that were antisemitic. The Hillel said one of the signs read 'Zionists F**k Off".

The GW center also noted that on October 11, during a joint meeting between GW for Israel and Mishelanu, protesters outside called students "war criminals" while holding signs that read "GW Hillel, you have blood on your hands".

GW Hillel Executive Director Adena Kirstein said she tries to be an optimist amid the hate.

“I have to believe that there's something we can learn from this, that we can do better tomorrow,” she said. “Like, that's the pursuit of being a Jew, of being an American, and being a Washingtonian. I feel like the core of the city is about change making to the conflict that's going on.”

However, Kerstein admits that sometimes it can be disappointing to see people continue to hate Jews just because of their faith and ethnicity.

“We're in a unique moment in our history right now,” she said. “And, I think the core of my work is about belonging. People want to be seen. They want to get to college. They're thinking about who they want to be as an adult. And, they need to feel a sense of ‘I see you, I hear you, it is safe to figure out who you are right now’,” she said.

In April, Anti-Defamation League released their latest Audit of Antisemitic Incidents, which found what they called an alarming level of hate-based incidents reported across D.C., Maryland and Virginia with a notable increase from just one year ago.