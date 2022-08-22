Man accused of smashing car windows with brick in suspected anti-Asian hate crime

According to the police report, the victim ignored the man who became angry, yelled "Go back to your country," and used an anti-Asian slur.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an assault as a suspected anti-Asian hate crime after they say a man threatened three Virginia residents, used a racial slur, smashed the window of a vehicle with a brick and injured two people near McPherson Square Park.

Authorities say the group was walking westbound in the 1400 block of K Street NW around 1:45 a.m. on Aug. 18 when a man asked if he could speak to one of them. According to the police report, the victim ignored the man, who then "became upset and started to yell." He shouted, "Go back to your country," and used an anti-Asian slur.

The three people kept walking towards15th Street NW, but the suspect proceeded to follow them, ran up to the group and brandished a large knife, the police report said. He then told one of the victims he was going to "stab her in the mouth."

The victims quickly got into their vehicle and started to drive away. Authorities say the man approached them at the red light while the victims were in the vehicle and threw a large brick through their driver's side windows.

Two of the victims received medial treatment on the scene, and police say victims' injuries were not life-threatening.