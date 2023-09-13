Annual mural festival returns to NoMa with new artwork

The event runs through Sunday, Sept. 17.

WASHINGTON — It's back! NoMa's annual outdoor mural festival has returned for another year, bringing new art to the neighborhood.

NoMa Business Improvement District (BID) announced the return festival and stated that the years-long tradition is being launched under a new banner: NoMa in Color. The event began on Sept. 9 and will run through Sept. 17.

The NoMa in Color mural festival brings together a diverse lineup of 16 local artists – both established and emerging muralists – who will transform the WMATA-owned wall along the Metropolitan Branch Trail into dynamic pieces that reflect the history and spirit of the neighborhood, inspire conversations, and foster a sense of pride and unity among residents and visitors. The new works of art will be found on the Metropolitan Branch Trail wall that separates Alethia Tanner Park from the train tracks at 227 Harry Thomas Way Northeast.

Here are this year's muralists:

“NoMa’s annual outdoor mural festival has become one of Washington, D.C.’s most anticipated cultural and community events and brings together artists, residents, and visitors to experience the magic of watching new art come to life,” said Maura Brophy, NoMa BID President. “We’re excited to not just continue, but build upon this eight-year tradition, which has delivered more than 100 amazing murals to NoMa and infused the neighborhood with vibrant color, hence the name, ‘NoMa in Color.’”

People can download the free NoMa in Color passport and take a self-guided tour to discover the neighborhood art. While using the passport, participants can check in to all locations to be entered to win a $100 gift certificate at a NoMa business or restaurant. Click here for more information.