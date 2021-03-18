Andy Ockershausen, longtime local DC sports, media leader, dies at 92

Ockershausen was a staple not only at WMAL radio, but in the whole D.C. media world.

WASHINGTON — Andy Ockershausen, the longtime media executive whose career spanned seven decades, has died at the age of 92. He was a media legend in his hometown of Washington.

Ockershausen managed some top stations including WMAL radio. He served as director of the Greater Washington Board of Trade and in recent years, hosted a podcast called "Our Town" featuring key figures in the D.C. region.

He died on Wednesday in Annapolis, just days after his 92nd birthday, WMAL reports.

The Washington Nationals offered their condolences in a statement posted on Wednesday to Twitter.

Ockershausen was a fixture not only WMAL, but in the whole D.C. media and sports world.

He was a leader of the D.C. Sports Hall of Fame, serving as a chair of its committee. He also led charity projects to help others in the DMV area.

"Andy loved baseball and was seen often at Nationals Park, both as a fan and in his role as co-chairman emeritus for the D.C. Sports Hall of Fame committee," the Nationals said. "We extend our condolences to his wife, Janice, and the rest of his family. He will be greatly missed."

Read the team's statement in its entirety below: