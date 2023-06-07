Anacostia River 'Splash' event postponed after days of rain

D.C. banned swimming in the river in the 70s because of the pollution. But, in recent years, sewer upgrades have improved the water quality.

WASHINGTON — An event that would have brought swimmers to the Anacostia River has been postponed after historically heavy rains could lead to combined sewer overflows that may exceed the system's capacity.

According to the DC Department of Energy and Environment, the water quality in the Anacostia River has significantly improved due to major investments and the dedicated support of environmental advocates.

The agency partnered with the non-profit Anacostia Riverkeeper to hold a one-time permitted swimming event – giving ticket holders 20 minutes to take a dip. The event, called Splash, was scheduled for Saturday.

However, after heavy rains in the days leading up to the event, officials announced Friday that Splash has been postponed.

The Department of Energy and Environment officials said the historically heavy rains could lead combined sewer overflows (CSOs) where the amount of rainwater runoff exceeds the system’s capacity.

“Recently, we have had several intense short-duration rain events, which caused two small CSO discharges to the Anacostia River. Unfortunately, the Splash event needs to be postponed out of an abundance of caution,” said Jeff Seltzer, Deputy Director of DOEE’s Natural Resources Administration.

Kathy Henderson serves as the ANC for the site of the city-sanctioned event. She wants it canceled.

"As an elected representative I have a duty to tell the truth," Henderson said. "I understand your exuberance and joy about the Anacostia and one day the river will be in a condition we can splash and swim in it. Saturday is not that day," she said.

The postponed event was set to be held at the Kingman Island dock next to the Benning Road Bridge. There is currently no word on when the event will be moved to.