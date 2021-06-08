Anacostia River gets a passing grade in a new report, but still needs improving results

A grade of D (63%) is considered passing by the Anacostia Watershed Society, which monitors the body of water.

WASHINGTON — The Anacostia River got its third passing grade within a four-year span, according to the 2021 State of the Anacostia River Full Report that was released Tuesday morning.

A grade of D (63%) is considered passing by the Anacostia Watershed Society. The report was published by the organization that monitors the body of water that passes through D.C. and Maryland.

The report evaluated the Anacostia River in three sections ( Section 1 MD Anacostia, Section 2 Upper D.C., Section 3 Lower D.C.)

For all three sections, stormwater runoff volume was a major concern for the river, according to the Anacostia Watershed Society report.

An additional problem was dissolved oxygen levels in the two sections of the river that are within D.C., according to the report.

Fecal bacteria and water clarity were also graded poorly in the report.

"The Anacostia River's return to swimmable and fishable is well underway with its waters receiving a passing grade for the third time in four years in the 2021 State of the River Report Card," said the Anacostia Watershed Society in its remarks about the report. "Thanks to significant efforts by the federal and District governments to address toxics at the river bottom, the Anacostia River Sediment Plan is finalized, and the help of a $52 million judgment against Monsanto for pollution, restoration efforts are poised to continue swift progress."

The continual, but slow and tedious, improvements to the Anacostia River have allowed the Anacostia Watershed Society to further create impactful endeavors that will help the river thrive in the years to come.

Along with the river's grading report, the organization gave updates on its freshwater mussels project, which has returned 19,000 native freshwater mussels to the ecosystem, and they will filter 69 million gallons a year, the equivalent of 106 Olympic-size swimming pools annually.