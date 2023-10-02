Anacostia River receives failing grade – again

Though the Anacostia Watershed Society said the river failed for the third time in six years, the years it passed didn't receive high marks either.

WASHINGTON — For the third time in six years, the Anacostia River received a failing grade for the quality of its water, according to a report by the Anacostia Watershed Society.

The organization said the report card is a "guide to how well our communities, environmental groups, and governments are meeting the goal of a fishable and swimmable Anacostia River, per the terms of the Clean Water Act."

The report says that even though this year's report card is three points lower than last year's failing grade, over the last few decades, there has still been marked improvement.

"Though this year's failing grade is a setback, long-term trends going back 30 years still point to slowly and steadily improving water quality and ecosystem health," the report says. "In our assessment, the goal of swimmable and fishable by 2025 remains within reach."

Here's a breakdown of the 2023 report card:

Water Quality Indicators (Quantitative)

Dissolved Oxygen: F

Fecal Bacteria: F

Water Clarity: F

Chlorophyll a: B-

Submerged Aquatic Vegetation: F

Stormwater Runoff Volume: F

Remediation Indicators (Qualitative)

Toxics Remediation: D-

Trash Reduction: D

The overall grade was an F.

Click here to view the full report.

Though the Anacostia Watershed Society said the river failed for the third time in six years, the years it passed didn't receive high marks either.

Here are the Anacostia River's grades for the last six years:

2023: F

2022: F

2021: D

2020: D

2019: F

2018: D

A swimming event called "Splash" hosted by the Anacostia Riverkeeper was postponed and eventually canceled in recent weeks, but it was canceled due to weather – not water quality.

The event was originally planned for July 8 but was postponed due to heavy rain. Officials announced the event would take place on Sept. 23, only for Tropical Storm Ophelia to put an end to those plans.

"Due to the incoming extreme weather event and potential tropical storm that is forecast to hit the DC area this weekend, we are going to be canceling Splash on September 23rd," the organization said. "The forecast shows heavy rain, low temperatures, and strong gusts of wind which would make it unsafe to have swimmers in the water. We are extremely disappointed to cancel our event but for the safety of all of the splashers, staff, and volunteers, this is the correct call."

There is no word on if the event will get rescheduled or if this new report card will influence the decision to have the event.

DC Water recently announced that the Northeast Boundary Tunnel was completed. The main purpose of the tunnel is to keep the Anacostia river clean but DC Water hopes it can also control some of the flooding on Mt. Olivet Road NE and Rhode Island Avenue.

The tunnel is 5 miles long, 23 feet in diameter and 100 feet deep. The project aims to update the District's century-old sewer system and improve water quality in the Anacostia River.