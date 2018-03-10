WASHINGTON -- Just when you thought the uncivil battle over a Supreme Court nomination couldn't get any more strange...

A former TV weatherman in DC told WUSA9 that one of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers told him she enjoyed sex that echoes the kind of sexual misconduct she's levied against the Supreme Court nominee.

Julie Swetnick's lawyer calls the allegation "garbage."

But Senate Judiciary Committee staffers blasted it out to the media.

RELATED: Michael Avenatti identifies new Kavanaugh accuser as Julie Swetnick

A few years before he was laid off by ABC7 WJLA as a weather guy in 1995, Dennis Ketterer said Julie Swetnick picked him up in a bar. He said she told him a few weeks later that she liked having sex with multiple men.

"She said she had done that back in high school, and still did that from time to time. She wanted to make that part of our relationship," said Ketterer.

In a sworn statement, Swetnick had alleged Bret Kavanaugh was present at a party in the early 80's where she was gang-raped. It says she, "also witnessed efforts by Mark Judge, Brett Kavanaugh and others to cause girls to become inebriated and disoriented so they could be gang raped in a bedroom or a side room by a train of numerous boys."

"What I experienced first hand, I don't believe he belongs on the Supreme Court," Swetnick said in an interview on Showtime.

Kavanaugh said Swetnick is lying.

"The Swetnick thing is a joke," he told the Senate Judiciary Committee. "That's a farce."

"Do you feel at all guilty about throwing Julie Swetnick's alleged sexual preferences out there for public consumption, for everybody," WUSA9's Bruce Leshan asked Ketterer.

"There wouldn't have been a way to do this without doing that," he responded. "I feel guilty about doing the things that led to me having this knowledge."

Swetnick's lawyer, Michael Avenatti, said, "The letter from Dennis Ketterer is garbage-- the GOP is desperate."

Natasha Guynes, an advocate for young, vulnerable women at HER Resiliency Center, calls it the worst kind of victim shaming.

"We're saying they're bad, we're blaming them, we're retraumatizing them, And we're not looking at the bigger issue of who the perpetrators are."

But that's the state of the national debate.

Avanatti says he has yet to hear from the FBI about interviewing Swetnick.

© 2018 WUSA