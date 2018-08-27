WASHINGTON – Two days after the death of Senator John McCain, the American Legion is urging President Donald Trump to lower the White House flags.

This comes after White House officials raised the flags from half-staff Monday. Over the weekend, the flags were lowered to half-staff to honor the Arizona Republican, but come Monday, they were put back to full-staff.

The American Legion released the following statement:

“Dear President Trump,

The American Legion urges the White House to follow long-established protocol following the death of prominent government officials.

Mr. President, just this year, you released presidential proclamations noting the deaths of Barbara Bush and Billy Graham. Senator John McCain was an American hero and cherished member of The American Legion. As I’m certain you are aware, he served five and a half years as a prisoner of war in North Vietnam and retired from the U.S. Navy at the rank of Captain. He then served in the U.S. Congress for more than three decades.

On the behalf of The American Legion’s two million wartime veterans, I strongly urge you to make an appropriate presidential proclamation noting Senator McCain’s death and legacy of service to our nation, and that our nation’s flag be half-staffed through his interment.

Denise Rohan

National Commander

The American Legion”

The flags at the U.S. Capitol, meanwhile, remain at half-staff Monday.

President Trump offered his condolences on Twitter to McCain’s family but hasn't issued a presidential proclamation with an order lowering the flags.

The two had a long-running feud.

