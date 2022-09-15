Amazon invests $147M to affordable housing across DMV

WASHINGTON — Amazon is committing $147 million to create and preserve 1,260 affordable housing units in the DMV, according to a Wednesday announcement.
The housing units will be in six of the District's eight wards and in nearby Maryland and Virginia communities. The announcement brings Amazon's total commitment to housing in the area to $992 million in support of more than 6,200 affordable homes, according to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.
The total includes the investment Amazon made in Crystal House, its $125 million transit commitment with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) and their Real Estate Developers of Color Accelerator Program investments.
“Today is about partnership, commitment, and perseverance,” Bowser said. “Partnership with Amazon, the National Housing Trust, WMATA, and our community partners. A commitment to build 36,000 new homes by 2025, with at least 12,000 of them affordable. And perseverance from the families who stuck with us and will soon be able to return home to this location – and what a location it is.”
The Amazon Housing Equity Fund, which was launched in January 2021, has increased the long-term committed multifamily affordable housing stock in Arlington by 22%. These newly announced projects will build on that success throughout D.C.
Some of the projects included in Amazon's investment are the construction of 179 new units in the Congress Heights neighborhood, the preservation of 320 units at 2026 Maryland Avenue NE, a newly constructed residential building at 4111 Kansas Avenue NW that will create 40 units, and the list continues on.
Watch Next: Watch Live: Mayor Bowser and Amazon announce new affordable housing investments in Washington D.C.
WUSA9 is now on Roku and Amazon Fire TVs. Download the apps today for live newscasts and video on demand.
Sign up for the Get Up DC newsletter: Your forecast. Your commute. Your news.
Sign up for the Capitol Breach email newsletter, delivering the latest breaking news and a roundup of the investigation into the Capitol Riots on January 6, 2021.