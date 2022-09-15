Amazon invests $147M to affordable housing across DMV

The commitment is part of Amazon’s more than $2 billion Housing Equity Fund, which will combat affordable housing issues in the communities the company calls home.

Example video title will go here for this video

WASHINGTON — Amazon is committing $147 million to create and preserve 1,260 affordable housing units in the DMV, according to a Wednesday announcement.

The housing units will be in six of the District's eight wards and in nearby Maryland and Virginia communities. The announcement brings Amazon's total commitment to housing in the area to $992 million in support of more than 6,200 affordable homes, according to D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser.

The total includes the investment Amazon made in Crystal House, its $125 million transit commitment with the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority (WMATA) and their Real Estate Developers of Color Accelerator Program investments.

Our commitment is to DC residents, my administration has pledged 36K new homes by 2025, with at least 12K of them affordable.



We proudly work with partners like @amazon, @NatlHsingTrust, and @wmata to create more housing opportunities in Congress Heights and around the District. pic.twitter.com/84xdzof5o4 — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) September 14, 2022

“Today is about partnership, commitment, and perseverance,” Bowser said. “Partnership with Amazon, the National Housing Trust, WMATA, and our community partners. A commitment to build 36,000 new homes by 2025, with at least 12,000 of them affordable. And perseverance from the families who stuck with us and will soon be able to return home to this location – and what a location it is.”

LIVE: Mayor Bowser in Partnership with Amazon Announces Funding for Affordable Housing Developments https://t.co/T8p36a8prP — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) September 14, 2022

The Amazon Housing Equity Fund, which was launched in January 2021, has increased the long-term committed multifamily affordable housing stock in Arlington by 22%. These newly announced projects will build on that success throughout D.C.