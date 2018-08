WASHINGTON -- Good news for fans of Whole Foods in the District.

Amazon has added Whole Foods grocery delivery in D.C., according to the DCist.

The entire city can now get same day delivery from the specialty grocery store through it's Prime Now program.

RELATED: Amazon announces new Whole Foods curbside pickup service

This comes about one year after Amazon bought Whole Foods.

The tech company has also added grocery deals for prime members.

