WASHINGTON -- Talks this summer between members of the Deanwood neighborhood and DC police were supposed to ease the tensions stemming from illegal searches, stop and frisks and the death of a neighbor on his ATV.

But things have reached a fever pitch and residents fear violence could be next.

The latest altercation happened Thursday night when some residents on Sheriff Road in Northeast, DC were cursing and shouting at police officers.

Twelve hours the altercation, some residents continued hanging outside Nook’s Barber Shop, but chatted with two members of the DC police department.

WUSA9 spoke to some men who did not want to go on camera. They expressed that on one hand they did not want a relationship with the patrol officers but acknowledged something has to change. They just didn’t know how to go about that, feeling like the police have violated their trust in the past.

"They're out for blood," said one man who did not want to be identified.

His nose was bruised, clothes stained with blood and he was walking with a limp. He spent the night in jail because he was arrested in Deanwood when police sources told WUSA9’s Delia Gonçalves a group of onlookers were preventing the officers from making an the arrest.

However, one man told Gonçalves he was arrested for assault on an officer but the charge was downgraded to simple assault in court and he was released on his own recognizance.

“Why did they give me this charge that didn’t even stick,” he asked aloud. “My little cousin (who was arrested riding the ATV) told me to grab his glasses off the ground when I grabbed them the officer stole me in my face and then all hell broke loose after that."

Then about four hours later, Wade Simmons rolls cell phone video of another confrontation: Guys on the block shouting and cursing at police. It all happened at 10 p.m., but Simmons said the men were justified.

"They should have cussed some more as far as I was concerned," said Simmons.

Police sources told Gonçalves officers responded to Sherriff Road on Thursday night to a call for illegally parked car. A ticket was issued.

“You didn't have to antagonize them and that's what took place,” explained Simmons. “If they came to write a ticket, write the ticket and leave!"

So where do we go from here?

The community said they want a better relationship with police and officers do too.

Police even hosted a series of “listening sessions” in the summer and the City Council held a roundtable on police and community relations in Deanwood.

But from the looks of it, we have a long way to go to healing.

“If we don’t want people reacting like this over and over and over again like they did in the summer, then police need to change their tactics,” said ANC Commissioner Lorenzo Green. “It's pain. We're human and it's going to take our leaders to really recognize that and stand with us; the mayor needs to stand with this community and stop making excuses for her chief."

“This just retaliation from the 25th (the stop and frisk outside Nook’s barber shop),” said the man who was arrested. “I feel like when they approach scenes and get into it with Sherriff Road guys it's gonna be physical every time. I pray no one gets hurt but that's what it looks like it's going to. It's either going to be them or us."

WUSA9 made numerous attempts to talk to police. In fact the 6DCommander agreed to talk to Gonçalves but headquarters would not give him clearance to do the interview. Our invitation for an interview still stands.

