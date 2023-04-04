All Things Go festival drops 2023 lineup

The beloved DC festival features two days of music from 32 artists across multiple stages.

COLUMBIA, Md. — D.C.'s All Things Go festival is preparing for its ninth year and just announced the lineup for 2023. The two-day festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion will features 32 artists across multiple stages, along with new collections of immersive art, music, interactive experiences, and curated food.

The lineup is headlined by Maggie Rogers and Lana Del Rey on Sept. 30 and Oct. 1. Other performers include Carly Rae Jepsen, boygenius, Arlo Parks and The Wombats.

Pre-sale tickets for the all-ages, rain-or-shine festival are expected to go on sale on April 20 at 10 a.m. Fans can register for pre-sale on the festival's website.

All Things Go was first held in 2014 at D.C.'s Union Market. It expanded to The Yards Park at the Capitol Waterfront in 2016, and bounced between the two venues before settling at Merriweather Post Pavilion in 2021. Maggie Rogers and Carly Rae Jepsen previously headlined All Things Go in 2018.

Single-day tickets for this year's festival start at $105 and can cost up to $450 for VIP Super Suite passes. 2-day passes range in price from $185 to $375.