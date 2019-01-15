WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — Southwest Airlines flights are slowly moving Tuesday afternoon at Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport after computer-related issues, officials said via Twitter.

BWI officials addressed travelers' concerns in a Tweet confirming there was not a power outage at the airport.

Southwest Airlines also responded to customers' concerns.

Southwest told WUSA, "Our Team at BWI is working hard to minimize inconvenience for Southwest Customers traveling out and in of Baltimore/Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport as we work around a connectivity issue (with a vendor that provides data streams to our phones, computers) that’s caused us to slow-roll departures on flights to get people and bags on those aircraft as we use backup processes."

