WASHINGTON -- All lanes surrounding Farragut Park have reopened following an investigation for a possible suspicious package Monday morning.

Metropolitan police said nothing harmful was found and declared the area safe.

The park is located in the 900 block of 17th Street. A number of streets surrounding the park were closed for the investigation, but have since reopened. The 17th and I Street entrance of the Farragut West Metro station has also reopened.

No additional information has been released.

