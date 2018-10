WASHINGTON -- An all clear was given after a suspicious package was reportedly received by a DC radio station on Thursday evening.

WMAL, 105.9 FM, received a suspicious package. The radio station tweet out that police and fire crews were on the scene.

Suspicious package received at WMAL. Building evacuated. Police and fire are on scene. We’ll be back with you live as soon as we can, but for now enjoy our “Best of” programming on WMAL. — WMAL DC (@WMALDC) October 25, 2018

The radio station was evacuated due to the package, but police said no hazardous materials were found.

It is not clear how the package was received or detected.

WMAL is located on Jenifer Street in Northwest, DC.

